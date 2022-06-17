UT names interim chancellor at Southern

The University of Tennessee’s newest campus will get an interim chancellor beginning July 1.

Linda C. Martin will step into the role at UT Southern after the current chancellor announced plans to retire.

She’s the vice president for academic affairs and student success for the UT System and has also been serving as interim senior vice president for the UT Institute of Agriculture.

UT Southern opened last year after the University of Tennessee system acquired Martin Methodist College.

The search for a new chancellor will launch in January.