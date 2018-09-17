University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro has announced his retirement plans.

DiPietro said Monday he’ll retire February 14, but will actually step down from active service November 21 to use his remaining vacation time.

He said in a statement that “the University is well positioned for success” and noted that “we are coming off a record-breaking year in research funding as well as private fundraising.”

DiPietro has served as president of the UT system since January 2011.

His role makes him chief executive officer of the University of Tennessee and its Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Martin campuses as well as the Health Science Center in Memphis and the statewide Institute of Agriculture and the Institute of Public Service.

