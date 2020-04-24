University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd updated the UT Board of Trustees Friday on the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Boyd reported that he established a system-wide re-opening task force and that the system administration is developing its guidelines to transition staff back to campus. About 90 percent of the UT System and campus faculty and staff are working remotely.

Boyd says the university has taken a financial hit in the crisis, but should receive some aid from the U.S. government.

UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga and UT Martin refunded more than $40 million from housing, parking, dining services, athletic tickets and more. The federal CARES Act allocates $14 billion to higher education, of which UT campuses will receive $34.9 million. Half of the money must be given to students as emergency financial aid grants. The other half will be used to offset the financial impact on the campuses.

The CARES Act also appropriates $30.75 dollars for the “Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund” with Tennessee receiving $63.5 million. Governor Bill Lee must still decide how that money will be allocated across the state.