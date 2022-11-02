UT President Randy Boyd Praises New Facility and Generosity of the Latimer’s

After a four decade period, the UT-Martin campus will now welcome students to a new three story, 120,000 square foot learning facility.

The $65 million dollar Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building was dedicated last week during ceremonies on campus.

UT-President Randy Boyd gave high praise for the new construction, and a promise about future growth.(AUDIO)

Boyd offered great thanks for the generosity of Bill and Carol Latimer of Union City, who made the project a reality with a $6.5 million dollar gift.(AUDIO)

The Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building will now open for student learning in the Spring semester.