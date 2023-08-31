UT President Randy Boyd to promote ‘UT Promise’ at Westview

University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will be at Westview High School Tuesday as part of the ‘UT Promise’ tour of high schools across the state.

UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and fees after other financial aid is received for qualifying undergraduate, Tennessee residents at University of Tennessee campuses located in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis, and Pulaski.

President Boyd will spend five days touring high schools across the state to talk about “UT Promise,” including Westview on Tuesday afternoon. Other West Tennessee schools Boyd will visit Tuesday are Germantown and Collierville High Schools.

UT Promise was originally launched in March 2019 and since that time, more than 2,200 students have enrolled at a UT campus tuition-free.