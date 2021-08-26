UT President Randy Boyd Visits Union City Dental Clinic

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd made a stop in Union City on Wednesday.

Boyd is traveling to 50 counties across the state, as part of the “Everywhere You Look UT Tour”.

Boyd’s stop was at the Union City Dental Clinic, which is part of the Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Dentistry.

Before touring the dental facility, Boyd praised both the training and community contribution of the Union City location.(AUDIO)

The Dental Clinic rotates four dental students, and two dental hygiene students, and is the only one of its kind completely controlled by the University of Tennessee.

Over the past two years, more than 3,500 patients have been seen by the student staff.