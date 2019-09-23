The University of Tennessee’s statewide “UT Promise Tour” will make a stop in Obion County this week.

The event will begin today in West Tennessee, the first of a three-day tour promoting the innovative, free-tuition program.

UT Interim President Randy Boyd said he was excited to spend time in public schools, talking with students about achieving their dream of a college degree.

UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students, with a family household income of under $50,000 after other financial aid is received.

Eligible students can attend UT Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and the UT Health Science Center.

Boyd will make 14 stops through Wednesday, which includes an assembly at Obion County Central High School from 8:30 until 9:15 on Tuesday morning.

UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver will attend the Obion County event, while Boyd speaks with school juniors and seniors.