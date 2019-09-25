A statewide tour promoting the college initiative “UT Promise” made a stop in Obion County on Tuesday.

University of Tennessee interim-President Randy Boyd, and UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, spoke to junior and senior students at Obion County Central.

The program was to introduce “UT Promise”, which guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family household income of under $50,000.

Following the program, Boyd told Thunderbolt News about the response of the tour, and his passion for continued education.

Dr. Carver was asked about the affects “UT Promise” could have on the Martin campus.

President Boyd has completed half of the 14 scheduled stops of the tour, with the “UT Promise” endowment fund raising $17.5 million dollars of the $100 million dollar goal.