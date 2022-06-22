Utility Officials Again Asking Area Residents to Conserve Power

With actual daytime temperatures today near 100-degrees, area residents are urged to help conserve electricity.

The Union City Energy Authority, Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, and Tennessee Valley Authority, are urging homes and businesses to turn their thermostats up from now until 8:00 tonight.

Utility officials say even one degree in change can make a big difference in conserving power, while also creating a savings on the utility bills.

Conservation tips also include using ovens, dishwashers and other utilities later in the evening.

Due to today’s heat and humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory until 8:00 tonight.