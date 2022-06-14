Utility Officials Asking Customers to Help Conserve During Heatwave

As the temperature increases throughout the week, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for your help.

The Union City Energy Authority, Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, and TVA have cut back on power use in their own facilities by adjusting thermostats; reducing lighting and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption.

During the hottest hours of the day, between 2:00 and 8:00, utility officials are asking customers to please turn the thermostat up, with even one degree making a difference.

By reducing your power usage during a few hours this week, you can also help keep your own power bill under control.