The UT Martin soccer team looks to continue building upon the team’s tournament résumé with a matchup against OVC leader Southeast Missouri Sunday afternoon.

Action from Skyhawk Field is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Skyhawks (6-5-4, 4-2-1 OVC) moved into sole possession of fourth place in the league standings (13 points) with just two weeks left in the regular season while sitting just two points out of second place – which is accompanied by a double-bye into the OVC Soccer Championship semifinals.

UT Martin is led by top-scorer Jill Hildreth with seven goals and one assist on the season. The Skyhawk pair of Hendrikje Baurmann (four goals and three assists) and Alice Adams (three goals and two assists) also lead the squad offensively. Junior Erica Myers has been strong for the Skyhawks in goal, tallying four shutouts on the season while posting a 1.38 goals against average versus conference opponents.

Sunday’s meeting will mark the 25th matchup between the two programs with Southeast Missouri holding an 11-8-5 advantage. The Skyhawks have held their own in the series as of late, posting a 6-2-3 mark under the direction of head coach Phil McNamara.