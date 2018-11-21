An associate professor at UT Martin appears today to answer to a rape charge.

Thirty-two-year-old John Walter Overcash was arrested last week for Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.

He was released from the Weakley County Jail on a $25,000 dollar bond.

Overcash is the associate professor of chemistry and STEM co-director in educational studies at UTM.

Director of University Relations Bud Grimes says the charge against Overcash is not related to his work at UTM.

Overcash is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation

