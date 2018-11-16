An associate professor at UT Martin is being held in the Weakley County Jail on a rape charge.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 32-year-old John Walter Overcash of Martin was arrested Wednesday on a charge of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.

Overcash is an associate professor of Chemistry and STEM Co-Director in Educational Studies at UTM.

He was arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court Thursday and is being held on a $25,000 dollar bond.

Overcash’s next court date is set for Wednesday, November 21.

Director of University Relations Bud Grimes tells Thunderbolt Radio News the charge against Overcash is not related to his work with the university.

Overcash has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the conclusion of the investigation by law enforcement.

