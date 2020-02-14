The UT Martin basketball teams traveled to Southeast Missouri State Thursday night, and both fell in tightly-contested matchups to the Redhawks.

The women’s team fell 71-69, and struggled from the floor shooting just 40 percent in the game and just 20 percent from the arc.

Chelsea Perry, who is the nation’s third-ranked leading scorer, posted eight rebounds and five blocks to go with her 36 points, but could not get a three to fall at the buzzer. Maddie Waldrop added 12 with seven boards.

After the game, head coach Kevin McMillan said this will have to be a lesson learned.

In the nightcap, the men’s team fell to the Redhawks 74-72. UT Martin led for all but 35 seconds of the game behind Quinten Dove’s 24 points, Parker Stewart’s 15, while Miles Thomas scored 12.

UT Martin will be back at the Elam Center Saturday afternoon at 2:00, as the Skyhawks play host to Eastern Illinois. Airtime begins at 1:30 on WCMT.