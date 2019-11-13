The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees met last week in Knoxville, and UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver was on the agenda.

Dr. Carver presented details on the university’s strategic enrollment plan during a separate meeting of the board’s finance and administration committee.

During his time, Dr. Carver addressed the need to recruit students from surrounding states.

Interim UT-President Randy Boyd also commented on UT-Martin’s ability to draw students from larger area’s.

To help increase student numbers, Dr. Carver also spoke about a plan of new investments on campus, which would include a Retention Specialist, out of state recruiter, Director of Financial Aid and mental health assistance.

President Boyd said it was the UT system’s plan to support the plan in Martin.