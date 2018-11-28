UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has been appointed to chair the committee tasked with finding the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Dr. Carver was named the committee chair by UT Interim President Randy Boyd.

The search officially begins in January with hopes to announce a new chancellor in May.

The committee includes members of the UT Board of Trustees and faculty, staff, student, and alumni communities:

Misty Anderson, Faculty Senate president and professor of English, UT Knoxville

Chip Bryant, vice chancellor for advancement, UT Knoxville

Mark Dean, interim dean, College of Engineering, UT Knoxville

Bill Fox, director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, UT Knoxville

Ovi Kabir, SGA president, UT Knoxville

Amy Miles, UT trustee; former CEO of Regal Entertainment

Donnie Smith, UT trustee; former CEO of Tyson Foods

Thomas Zacharia, laboratory director, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A website will launch in January to provide more information about the search, including the job description.

