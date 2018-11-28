UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has been appointed to chair the committee tasked with finding the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Dr. Carver was named the committee chair by UT Interim President Randy Boyd.
The search officially begins in January with hopes to announce a new chancellor in May.
The committee includes members of the UT Board of Trustees and faculty, staff, student, and alumni communities:
Misty Anderson, Faculty Senate president and professor of English, UT Knoxville
Chip Bryant, vice chancellor for advancement, UT Knoxville
Mark Dean, interim dean, College of Engineering, UT Knoxville
Bill Fox, director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, UT Knoxville
Ovi Kabir, SGA president, UT Knoxville
Amy Miles, UT trustee; former CEO of Regal Entertainment
Donnie Smith, UT trustee; former CEO of Tyson Foods
Thomas Zacharia, laboratory director, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
A website will launch in January to provide more information about the search, including the job description.