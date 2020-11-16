The UT Martin community continues to mourn the loss of Skyhawks men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart, who passed away unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 50.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Dr. Carver says the loss of Coach Stewart is being felt campus-wide.

A memorial service for Coach Anthony Stewart will be Sunday at 3:00 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

The event is open to the public, who are asked to follow mask and social distancing guidelines. All guests will be required to enter through the main entrance doors located off Pat Head Summitt Drive.