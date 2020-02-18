UT Martin’s Civil Rights Conference continues today with a history on segregation in Weakley County and live music from a Grammy nominee.

Lunch with the Pedrito Martinez Group will take place from noon to 1:00 in the Fine Arts Building Band Room, followed by the “History of Segregation and Education in Weakley County” in the Watkins Auditorium in the University Center.

Later this afternoon, community organizer LeLann Evans will present “The Ballot or the Bullet: The Next Generation” from 4:00 to 5:15, and the Pedrito Martinez Group perform a free concert at 7:00 in the Harriet Fulton Theater.

UT Martin is one of only two universities in the nation which hosts an annual Civil Rights Conference.

This year’s conference continues through Friday and features a keynote address Thursday night from civil rights icon, Joan Trumpauer Mulholland.

A complete schedule of events can be found on the UT Martin website.