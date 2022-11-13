UTM Clinches Sgt. York Trophy

The UTM football team put a check mark next to one of its season goals on Saturday afternoon by securing the program’s 10th Sgt. York Trophy after picking up a 20-3 road victory at Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee State.

The Skyhawks are undefeated in OVC play this season. They put up a dominating defensive performance which featured two interceptions, a blocked field goal. UT Martin is now in control of its own destiny heading into the final week of the season as a win against Eastern Illinois will clinch at least a share of the OVC regular season championship.

UT Martin will now turn its attention to an OVC championship opportunity when playing host to Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the team’s regular season finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 with Senior Day festivities slated to get underway prior to kickoff. The broadcast will begin at 1:30 on WCMT.