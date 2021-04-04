UTM Comes Up Short Against SEMO

The University of Tennessee at Martin football team led in nearly every statistical category Saturday afternoon against Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri but came up short, falling at home to the Redhawks 21-16.

The Skyhawks (2-4) won the time of possession battle with 63 percent while tallying 22 first downs and 370 yards of total offense. UT Martin even forced a season-high four turnovers but it was the team’s inefficiency in the redzone which proved costly as the team converted just three of its six prime scoring opportunities.

UT Martin will close the season on Sunday, April 11 when playing host to Tennessee Tech. Kickoff from Hardy Graham Stadium is scheduled for 3.