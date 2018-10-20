The UT Martin Skyhawks fell 24-21 Saturday amid windy conditions and an injury on the road against the Eastern Illinois University Panthers in overtime.

UTM scores early in them first quarter despite heavy winds that hindered both teams offense. In the second quarter starting quarter back Dresser Winn left the game with a shoulder injury. Despite that, the Skyhawks got into the in-zone one final time in the first half with 8 seconds remaining to take the lead 14-7.

EIU would come back however to take a 21 to 14 lead. Then with less than 2 minutes to go in the 4th quarter, UTM charged down the field to tie the game up with 25 seconds remaining and force overtime.

However, in OT the Panthers would kick a successful field goal after a failed Skyhawks attempt to do the same, to claim a 24 to 21 homecoming victory. UTM returns home next Saturday for homecoming against SEMO.

