The UT Martin Skyhawks football team improved to (3-2) and (2-0) in OVC play following their 38-28 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, only the third win at EKU in program history.

UTM’s ground attack led the way with 234 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. EKU came into Saturday with 243.8 rushing yards per game, but the Skyhawks’ defense limited the Colonels to only 96 yards on 40 carries.

Quarterback John Bachus III completed 15-of-21 of his passes for 167 yards and a touchdown. Running back Peyton Logan had his second 100-yard performance of the season with 112 on 13 carries.

Senior linebacker T.J. Jefferson was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Week after his five-tackle performance. He also had a fumble recovery that he returned 44 yards for a touchdown.

UT Martin’s impressive victory Saturday led the Skyhawks to be named the STATS FCS Team of the Week.

The Skyhawks will open contention for the Sgt. York Trophy this Saturday with a trip to Tennessee Tech. Kickoff is set for 6:00 with the broadcast live at 5:30 on WCMT.