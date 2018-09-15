The UT Martin Skyhawks fall to 0-3 on the young season after losing their home opener 34-24 to the Chattanooga Mocs. The theme for the Skyhawks team so far is to play from behind after a slow first half, which was the case again on Saturday.

After being down 20-0, the Skyhawks were able to find the goal line for their first score right before halftime. The second half saw sort of a see-saw affair between the two teams with Chattanooga committing a turnover with 1:30 left in the game only leading UTM by 10. But, the Mocs were able to hold off a late surge by UTM to secure the win.

After the game, head coach Jason Simpson spoke about the disappointing loss, but said tomorrow is a new day.

UTM will open Ohio Valley Conference play next week as they will host Austin Peay. Kickoff at Hardy Graham Stadium will be Saturday afternoon at 2:00, airtime 1:30 on WCMT.

