The UT Martin basketball teams split a pair of games at Morehead State to end a four-game road trip.

In the women’s game, the Skyhawks defeated Morehead State 82-64 behind a career-high 26 points from junior forward Maddie Waldrop. Junior guard Tamiah Stanford added 17 along with 14 from Chelsea Perry.

After the game, head coach Kevin McMillan complemented Morehead State.

In the nightcap, the Skyhawks fell to the Eagles 85-77.

Parker Stewart tied his career-high with 33 points, Quinten Dove earned his eighth-career double-double with 24 points and 13 boards, and Derek Hawthorne added 18 points. That trio combined to score 97 percent of UTM’s points.

In the postgame, head coach Anthony Stewart said his team is on the right track, and they will keep fighting.

UT Martin will return to the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center Thursday night to host Tennessee Tech.