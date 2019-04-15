For the eighth time in program history, UT Martin’s equestrian team will compete for a national championship as the Skyhawks take part in the 2019 National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships this week in Waco, Texas.

This year’s event takes place on Wednesday through Saturday and is once again held at the Extraco Events Center. For the second consecutive year, the NCEA will award a team champion as well as event champions in equitation over fences, equitation on the flat, horsemanship and reining.

UTM is represented in all four event championship brackets and will open play on Wednesday. The Skyhawks are seeded 7th in reining and will take on No. 10 Delaware State at 8:30 a.m. while UTM’s No. 14 ranked equitation over fences squad will also battle at 8:30 a.m. against No. 3 SMU. The Skyhawks are ranked No. 8 in equitation on the flat and square off against No. 9 TCU at 1:30 p.m. while UTM’s No. 9 ranked horsemanship team will take on No. 8 Georgia at 2 p.m.