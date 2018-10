UT Martin’s fall break begins Saturday.

UTM’s fall break runs through Tuesday, with students returning to campus and classes on Wednesday.

UTM’s next break will be for the Thanksgiving holiday, November 21st through the 25th.

UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver is the featured guest on this weekend’s “30 Minutes” on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...