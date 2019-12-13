Over 550 UT Martin students will receive their degrees Saturday during UTM’s fall commencement ceremony at the Elam Center.

Approximately 520 undergraduate degrees and 60 graduate degrees will be granted to those who completed the academic requirements to graduate during either the summer or fall 2019 semesters.

Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter will be the commencement speaker for Saturday’s ceremony.

McWhorter was named commissioner in January after serving as statewide finance chair during Governor Bill Lee’s campaign.

Saturday’s UTM graduation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 in the Elam Center. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the UT Martin Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.