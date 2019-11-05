UT Martin has announced a change of location for next weekend’s Fall Preview Day.

The event will now be held at UTM’s Elam Center.

The previously announced location was the University Boling Center.

The Fall Preview Day will be Saturday, November 16th from 9:00 to 11:30 for high school students who are considering UT Martin for their college careers.

There is no charge to attend, but families should register at utm.edu/previewday.

Students will have the opportunity to hear about the UTM experience from a panel of current students and speak with representative from the offices of financial aid and scholarships, housing, student life and multicultural affairs as well as various academic programs.

Those attending will also be able to meet faculty members in their departments of interest and tour the main campus.

The Elam Center is located at 95 Mt. Pelia Road in Martin.

Parking is available in the lots adjacent to the building.

No vehicle tags will be needed.