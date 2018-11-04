The University of Tennessee at Martin football team battled Ohio Valley Conference rival Jacksonville State throughout the contest, even taking a 14-13 lead with 1:06 to play in the contest before ultimately dropping the heartbreaking decision 21-14 in the final seconds.

The Skyhawks (1-8, 1-5 OVC) fought the nationally ranked Gamecocks throughout the game, outgaining the league’s top offense and defense 336-314 in total offense. UT Martin’s defense was exceptional throughout the day, containing Jacksonville State’s high-powered offense which entered the contest averaging 43.1 points per game while forcing three turnovers.

UTM hosts Tennessee Tech Saturday with airtime set for 1:30 on WCMT

