UTM Falls to Kennesaw State

The UTM football squad had hoped to claim it 10th straight home win Saturday but fell in a back and forth contest to Kennesaw State By a final score of 44 to 27.

The Skyhawks trailed by 14 in the first half before rallying to take a 24 to 17 lead into the second. However, the 4th quarter saw the Kennesaw Owls make 3 big scoring drives while dishing out several stops to UTM’s offense to take the lead and the win.

UT Martin will shift its focus to Ohio Valley Conference play with back-to-back league contests to end the regular season. The Skyhawks will continue their championship quest with a road matchup at Tennessee State on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4.