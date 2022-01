The UTM Men’s basketball team fell to Morehead State Wednesday evening on the road 76 to 62.

In the first half, the Skyhawks stayed close to go into the 2nd period with a deficit of only 3, 31-28. The Eagles pulled away quickly however after halftime. UTM played hard to try and close the gap but couldn’t make up the difference.

Saturday, both Skyhawks teams will be in action when they host Tennessee Tech. The broadcast begins at 12:30 on 1410 WCMT.