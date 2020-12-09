Phase II of the UT Martin Fine Arts Building construction project has been renamed the Northwest Tennessee Arts Center.

The facility will be used by the fine and performing arts programs at UTM, as well as host guest performers, academic speakers, fundraising events, conferences, and regional competitions.

Construction for the Northwest Tennessee Arts Center will cost $40 million and requires a six percent match, or $2.5 million, raised by the university to receive state funding. Currently, the university has raised over $600,000 for the performance center.

The Northwest Tennessee Arts Center is projected to bring more than 26,000 visitors to campus annually, provide new jobs on campus and in the community and is expected to contribute over $400,000 annually to the Northwest Tennessee economy through programs and partnerships in music, visual arts, children’s programming, dance and film.

Phase I of the Fine Arts Building construction was completed in 2013.

To donate to the Northwest Tennessee Arts Center, visit alumni.utm.edu/ntac.