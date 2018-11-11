Joe Hudson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help Tennessee-Martin beat Tennessee Tech 38-13 on Saturday.

Hudson ran for a 27-yard touchdown and connected with Colton Dowell on a 28-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to give UT Martin (2-8, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference) a 28-13 lead. Hudson finished with 183 yards passing and ran for another 49 yards on seven carries.

Jaimiee Bowe had a nine-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and broke loose for a 33-yard score early in the fourth. LaDarius Galloway had a seven-yard scoring run late in the first quarter.

UT Martin combined for 277 yards rushing on 43 carries. Peyton Logan led the way with 55 yards rushing, and his 40-yarder set up Bowe’s long scoring run.

In other games Saturday, the UTM men’s Basketball team came up short against Western Kentuck 86 to 71, and the Tennessee Volunteers Football team defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 24 to 7.

