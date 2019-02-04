Skyhawk fans will get a look at the UT Martin 2019 football recruiting class at a special press conference Wednesday at 4:30 in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Bob Carroll Football Building.

Head coach Jason Simpson will provide analysis on all of the new UTM signees, featured with short video clips.

UT Martin wasted no time putting together a deep and talented 2019 recruiting class with a total of 24 players inked to national letters of intent during the early signing period.

HERO Sports ranked the program’s 2019 early signing class second in the country and first in the Ohio Valley Conference.