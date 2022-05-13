UTM Golf prepared for NCAA Regional challenge in Oklahoma

For the second straight year, UT Martin will represent the OVC at the NCAA Golf Regionals as the Skyhawks are one of 13 teams who were assigned to the Norman (Okla.) site.

Action takes place at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club Monday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 18.

UT Martin began its 586-mile trek this morning and will arrive in the Sooner State this evening. The Skyhawks are scheduled for one final tuneup at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla. Saturday before its official practice round takes place at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The first round of the 54-hole stroke play event is set for Monday. UT Martin will tee off on Hole No. 10 alongside Kent State and Kansas State with Garrett Chumley (9:25 a.m.) getting the Skyhawks started. Jonathan Xoinis (9:36), Bryson Morrell (9:47), Jacob Uehlein (9:58) and Tate Chumley (10:09) will follow. The tee times and pairings for the final two rounds are based off scores from the previous day.

This marks the second NCAA Regional appearance in the careers of Tate Chumley and Uehlein, who each were members of the UT Martin scoring lineup at the Noblesville (Ind.) Regional in 2021. Chumley’s 220 (72-75-73) led the way for the Skyhawks and ranks as the third-best total NCAA Regional score and finish (38th) in the school’s Division I history.

UT Martin, who won five tournaments under second-year head coach Austin Swafford in 2021-22, is guided by Tate Chumley’s 73.6 stroke average. Uehlein’s 73.9 scoring average follows while Garrett Chumley (74.5), Morrell (74.6) and Xoinis (74.7) are each separated by 0.2 strokes apiece.

One year after playing in the state of Indiana for the first time since transitioning to the NCAA Division I ranks in 1992, the Skyhawks will tee it up in the state of Oklahoma for the first time. Monday’s Round 1 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 83 degrees, low of 66 and 13 mph winds. Round 2 on Tuesday also projects for partly cloudy conditions with a high of 94 degrees and low of 72 to go along with 19 mph winds. The third and final round on Wednesday forecasts mostly sunny skies, a high of 94 degrees, low of 70 and winds up to 19 mph.