Four finalists for UT Martin vice chancellor for student affairs are participating in campus open forum sessions this week.

Dr. Brandon Frye appears this afternoon for his open forum. Frye is associate vice president for enrollment and student affairs at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.

Dr. Jamie Mantooth will appear tomorrow. Mantooth is UTM Office of Enrollment Services and Student Engagement executive director.

Wednesday, Dr. Andy Lewter will have his open forum. Lewter has been dean of students at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville since 2013.

And Dr. Mark McCloud’s open forum will be Thursday. McCloud is interim assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students at UTM.

All open forums begin at 3:00 in the Watkins Auditorium in the Boling University Center.

