High school juniors and seniors considering UT Martin for their college careers are invited to attend the first Fall Preview Day of 2019 Saturday from 9:00 to noon in the UT Martin Boling University Center.

Attendees will hear from a panel of current students and speak with representatives from the offices of financial aid and scholarships, housing, student life, and multicultural affairs, and various academic programs.

The schedule also includes a walking tour of the UT Martin main campus and visits to each student’s academic department of interest.

There is no charge to attend.

Parking is available in the lots immediately in front of the building and across the street. No parking permits will be needed tomorrow.

A second Fall Preview Day will be November 16 for those unable to attend Saturday.