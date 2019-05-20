A 30-year Army veteran whose photo went viral in 2017 will be the speaker at Friday’s Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony at UT Martin.

Colonel Jack Usery graduated from UTM in 1991. He’s currently the senior adviser to the adjutant general at Tennessee National Guard Headquarters in Nashville.

A photo of the Martin native went viral online in 2017 after a bystander saw him stand at attention to salute a passing funeral procession in the pouring rain.

Friday’s ceremony includes the installation of a military battle cross outside the library. An open house for the UT Martin Veteran’s Lounge, which has relocated to room 131 in Gooch Hall, will follow the ceremony.

The UT Martin Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony is Friday morning at 9:00, in the north plaza between the Boling University center and the Paul Meek Library on the UT Martin main campus.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in Watkins Auditorium of the Boling University Center.