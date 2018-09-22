Four finalists to fill the position of vice chancellor for student affairs left open by the retirement of Dr. Margaret Toston earlier this year will participate in campus open forum sessions October 1st through the 5th.

Dr. Brandon Frye will appear at an open forum on October 1st. Frye is associate vice president for enrollment and student affairs, and deputy Title 9 coordinator at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.

Dr. Jamie Mantooth will appear in an open forum on October 2nd. Mantooth has led the UTM Office of Enrollment Services and Student Engagement as executive director since 2015 after spending three years as director of retention services at Murray State.

Dr. Andy Lewter will have his open forum on October 3rd. Lewter has been dean of students at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville since 2013, and he previously spent 17 years in student affairs at Maryville College.

And Dr. Mark McCloud’s open forum will be October 4th. McCloud moved to the position of interim assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students at UTM this year after serving two years as director of the Office of Career Planning and Development.

John Abel has served as interim vice chancellor since Toston’s retirement in June. He will return to his position as assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students when the vice chancellor’s position is filled.

All open forums will begin at 3:00 in the Watkins Auditorium in the Boling University Center.

