UT Martin’s Office of Career Planning and Development is holding a Part-time Job and On-Campus Career Fair Thursday afternoon for students, on-campus departments, and Martin area employers.

The career is from 2:00 to 4:00 in the University Center Ballroom.

Thursday’s career fair is not replacing the semester Career and Internship Fair. Instead, it provides an opportunity for students to search and apply for part-time, work-study, student worker, and internship opportunities at the beginning of the semester.