UT Martin’s Office of Career Planning and Development is holding a Part-time Job and On-Campus Career Fair Thursday afternoon for students, on-campus departments, and Martin area employers.

The career fair is Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 in Room 206 in the University Center.

Thursday’s career fair is not replacing the semester Career and Internship Fair. Instead, it provides an opportunity for students to search and apply for part-time, work-study, student worker, and internship opportunities at the beginning of the semester.