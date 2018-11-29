The UT-Martin lady Skyhawks took the victory over Chattanooga last night in a close game that came down to the final seconds in a final score of 81 to 79. After trailing at halftime the lady Skyhawks continued to fight through the third and fourth quarter bringing the 9 point trail to a tied nail bitter. Emanye Roberston hit the game winner with a 2 point shot with only 4 seconds on the clock.

Coach Kevin McMillian states, “its games like these that make them better each game.”

The Lady Skyhawks will face off against Louisville next Tuesday.

