The Skyhawks football team has dropped two heart breakers in a row coming off their bye week a few weeks ago. The latest decision came at home against Eastern Kentucky last Saturday with a 35-34 score.

Head Coach Jason Simpson spoke about the loss with Chris Brinkley on Skyhawk Talk Wednesday.

The brightest spot of the whole game for the Skyhawks came in the second quarter when UTM scored 24 unanswered points. However, Coach Simpson mentioned a moment right before halftime where the Skyhawks did not capitalize on the momentum.

At the end of the show, Coach Simpson spoke a word about his team’s next opponent, the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

UTM will kickoff against Eastern Illinois at 2:00 Saturday. Chris Brinkley and Tom Britt will have the broadcast live at 1:30 on WCMT.

