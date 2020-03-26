The UT Martin Mail Services area is closed until further notice after officials learned that an individual with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 had been in the area.

Director of University Relations Bud Grimes says the individual has been tested for COVID-19, but the results are not known.

Grimes says following CDC standards, the Mail Services area will be cleaned by the university’s Physical Plant using CDC-approved disinfectant and that Mail Services employees have been asked to stay at home until the test results are known.

Alternative plans for receiving mail will be announced Thursday.

Grimes says more information will be provided as it becomes available and that UT Martin is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health, which is familiar with the possible case, to follow guidelines to ensure the safety and health of the campus community.