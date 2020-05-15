The University of Tennessee-Martin will hold this year’s Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony using an online format.

The event on Friday, May 22nd at 9:00, will not be the traditional in-person service, and is closed to the public.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual event will be streamed on the UT-Martin Facebook page and You Tube.

Army Master Sgt. Conrad Begaye, who is a senior military science instructor at the university, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Sgt. Begaye has been awarded multiple recognition’s, including the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor.

Lt. Col. Rodric McClain, professor of Military Science, will serve as the master of ceremonies, and comments will be delivered by Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver.