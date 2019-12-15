The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team received high-scoring games from guards Parker Stewart and Craig Randall II this afternoon but the Skyhawks could not tame UNC Asheville in a 91-72 nonconference setback at Kimmel Arena.

Stewart collected team-highs in points (21), rebounds (eight) and assists (five) for UT Martin (3-6). Randall pumped in 20 points in addition to tying a career-high with seven rebounds for the Skyhawks, who also saw Derek Hawthorne, Jr. notch 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers. UT Martin shot 50.9 percent (29-of-57) from the floor and led by as many as eight points in the opening half before the Bulldogs caught fire.

UNC Asheville (5-4) was fueled by Devon Baker’s 37 points while Tajion Jones scored 21 points. Coty Jude (13 points) and LJ Thorpe (12 points, 10 rebounds) also paced the Bulldogs, who grabbed 18 offensive rebounds on their way to a 44-32 advantage on the glass.

UT Martin wraps up its treacherous eight-game road swing next week when it takes on No. 11 Baylor as part of the six-team Battleground 2k19 event. Tipoff from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 18 is set for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.