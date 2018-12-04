Coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season, the UT Martin men’s basketball team heads to The Big Easy Wednesday for a matchup at Tulane.

The Skyhawks (3-2) have started out the 2018-19 campaign with an impressively clean style of play. UT Martin currently ranks first out of 351 NCAA Division I teams in fewest fouls committed (87, 17.4 per game) while also ranking fifth nationally in fewest turnovers committed (62, 12.4 per contest).

The Skyhawks have also boasted a balanced and explosive offensive arsenal so far this season, as four different players have led the team in scoring (Delfincko Bogan, Kevin Little, Quintin Dove, Preston Parks) through five games.

Over their last two games, the efficient Skyhawk offense has generated 45 assists on 69 made buckets. UT Martin is also shooting 40 percent (20-of-50) from three-point land in the pair of victories.

Although Tulane (2-5) enters this game on a four-game losing streak, each of the last three setbacks have come by seven points or less. That includes a narrow 62-61 home loss to in-state rival Southeastern Louisiana last Saturday. In that game, the Green Wave led by 11 points with 4:33 remaining before the visiting Lions knocked down a go-ahead trifecta with two seconds to go.

Tulane is in Year Three of the Mike Dunleavy, Sr. era, as the veteran coach came to the American Athletic Conference program after ranking 24th all-time in NBA history with 613 regular season victories over a 17-year career.

Tipoff time from Avron B. Fogelman Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 7:00, with airtime at 6:30 on WCMT.

