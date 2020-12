The UT Martin men’s basketball program will play Bethel Tuesday afternoon as part of a home doubleheader with the UT Martin women’s team hosting SIU.

The men’s game will tipoff at 2:00 at the Elam Center followed by the women’s game set for 5:00.

Only season ticket holders and team complimentary ticket holders will be allowed entry for both contests.

You can hear Skyhawks basketball on WCMT beginning at 2:00 Tuesday.