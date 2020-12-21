The UT Martin men’s basketball team makes the trip south to Ole Miss for a Tuesday afternoon matchup on SEC Network+.

Tipoff from The Pavilion at Ole Miss is set for 4:00.

This marks the fourth time in program history that the Skyhawks will square off against the Rebels on the hardwood. The last time these two teams met, UT Martin carried a 42-39 halftime advantage into the locker room before falling by a slim 86-83 margin in the 2016-17 season opener.

After playing just one game over the first 20 days of the season, the Skyhawks (3-1) will close out a busy four-games-in-eight-days stretch against Ole Miss.

UT Martin is coming off its first loss of the season, an 81-63 setback against Western Illinois on Sunday. Cameron Holden (12 points) topped UT Martin in scoring for the third straight contest while freshman Anthony Thomas contributed 10 points off the bench.

Holden currently ranks second in the OVC in scoring, pumping in 18.3 points per outing. Eden Holt leads the OVC in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.5) and free throw percentage (.917) while Eric Rustin boasts the league lead in blocks, swatting away 2.3 shots per game.

The Rebels (4-1) began their season with four consecutive victories before a narrow 65-62 road setback at Dayton on Saturday. Ole Miss held a 31-24 lead at the halftime break but the host Flyers shot 60.9 percent (14-of-23) over the final 20 minutes to squeak out the win.

Preseason All-Southeastern Conference senior Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen shared the team lead with 12 points against Dayton while Jarkel Joiner pitched in 10 points. Luis Rodriguez hauled in a career-best 14 rebounds out of the guard position to help the Rebels tally a commanding 41-24 advantage on the glass.