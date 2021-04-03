UTM offering ACT prep courses

UT Martin will be offering ACT prep courses this week to help students prepare for the test.

Each workshop is a two-hour session via Zoom from 5:00 until 7:00. Math and science reasoning will be taught Tuesday and English and reading will be taught Thursday.

Registration for each workshop costs $30 dollars and students will need access to a computer that can connect to Zoom through audio and video.

The courses will be taught by UT Martin adjunct faculty member and author Alex Beene, who serves as a lead instructor for Tennessee Adult Education in three counties, working primarily with rising high school juniors and seniors.

Students can register on the UT Martin website.