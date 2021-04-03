April 3, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. UTM offering ACT…

UTM offering ACT prep courses

UTM offering ACT prep courses

UT Martin will be offering ACT prep courses this week to help students prepare for the test.

Each workshop is a two-hour session via Zoom from 5:00 until 7:00. Math and science reasoning will be taught Tuesday and English and reading will be taught Thursday.

Registration for each workshop costs $30 dollars and students will need access to a computer that can connect to Zoom through audio and video.

The courses will be taught by UT Martin adjunct faculty member and author Alex Beene, who serves as a lead instructor for Tennessee Adult Education in three counties, working primarily with rising high school juniors and seniors.

Students can register on the UT Martin website.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology